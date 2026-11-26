CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — For 83 years, the Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive-Thru has brought people together to share a holiday meal, and this Thanksgiving was no different.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered on Corpus Christi's Southside to prepare and distribute Thanksgiving meals, while community members arrived hours early to take part in the longstanding tradition.

Inside the kitchen, volunteers worked together to package turkey legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, bread and pies.

Among them was Meredith Jordan, who has been involved with the event for nearly 30 years.

Jordan said the volunteers began preparing food around 7 a.m. and planned to continue serving meals until the food ran out.

For him, the event is about making sure people in the community have something to eat, especially as families continue to face rising food costs.

"They need that meal. Yes, it's one meal, but today we know they were able to get something to eat," Jordan said.

Outside, some attendees arrived hours before the event's 11 a.m. start time to secure their spot in line.

Avelino Cantu, who has lived in Corpus Christi for 72 years, said this was his first time attending, despite having known about the event for years.

Cantu said he arrived around 1 or 2 a.m., shortly after leaving the hospital, because he wanted to finally experience the tradition.

"I had an opportunity, and I've always wanted a turkey leg. So, you know, that's the main reason," Cantu said.

Twenty-year-old John Salazar also arrived early, getting there around 9:45 a.m. to secure a spot.

"I'm thankful for the community. Enjoy it. Come out, have a nice time," Salazar said.

Beyond the food, attendees enjoyed music and festivities that made the event feel like a community celebration.

For Kathy Perry and Jeanette Coats, the music and festivities added to the holiday experience.

Perry said she enjoyed seeing people come together and have fun.

"I love all of that because I love all kinds of music and I like to see people having fun and dancing to it," Perry said.

"It's a Thanksgiving party," Coats said.

"Yeah, it's a gathering for Thanksgiving, like a reunion for everybody and all kinds of people," Perry added.

Lydia Deanda, a lifelong Corpus Christi resident, was also attending for the first time.

She said she appreciated the volunteers who helped make the event possible and was excited to enjoy the festivities.

"We are enjoying it, hear music, and we're gonna have a good time," Deanda said.

The event also welcomed visitors from outside Corpus Christi.

Kimberly Jenkins and her son MJ traveled from Killeen for a fishing trip and were staying in a hotel for Thanksgiving.

Without a traditional holiday meal planned, Jenkins said they considered going to a restaurant before learning about the Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive-Thru.

Instead, they decided to experience a Corpus Christi tradition.

"There's a lot of love put into this, so that makes all the difference," Jenkins said.

Her son MJ also appreciated the experience.

"It feels good. I like how y'all prayed over the food," MJ said.

After 83 years, the Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive-Thru continues to be more than a place to receive a holiday meal. It has become an opportunity for volunteers, residents and visitors to connect and celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Organizers say the event is meant for everyone in the community and hope to continue the tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals for years to come.