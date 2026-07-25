It was a packed house at the museum for STEM Day by the Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted STEM Day by the Bay on Saturday, drawing packed crowds for free admission and hands-on learning presented by Valero.

The event transformed the museum into a playground of science and discovery. Kids built bridges, created volcanoes, and launched catapults while learning about civil and mechanical engineering.

The event also featured Wobblebots to teach electrical concepts and gave children direct access to real engineers from Valero.

Andrea Guzman-Howard, Marketing and Community Outreach Senior Manager at the Museum of Science and History, said the goal was to make learning fun and accessible.

"We think STEM is really important, especially for young minds learning about science, technology, engineering, math, getting to do hands-on experiments and activities that will just really build our kids' enjoyment on learning how to be scientists and engineers," Guzman-Howard said.

STEM Day by the Bay gave families a chance to explore science together and see the possibilities for their children's futures.

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