Inner Harbor Desalination: Where do Corpus Christi City Council candidates stand on water project?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Early voting is underway in Corpus Christi and there is one issue that is at the forefront: Inner Harbor Desalination.

Here is what stance each candidate for city council and mayor has taken on the project.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

Kaylynn Paxson – Against Inner Harbor

David Ainsworth Sr. – Pro Inner Harbor

Paulette Guajardo (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor

Gil Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor

Chelise Hyatt – Pro Inner Harbor

John Calkusic – Against Inner Harbor

Dave Heasley – Against Inner Harbor

AT-LARGE CANDIDATES:

Anthem Powers – Against Inner Harbor

Merida Nardone Mendoza – Pro Inner Harbor

Scott F. Corliss – Pro Inner Harbor

Sammy Gonzales – Against Inner Harbor

Zoraida Basaldu – Pro Inner Harbor

Michael Miller – Against Inner Harbor

Joshua Fraedrick – Against Inner Harbor

Willie Morales Jr. – Pro Inner Harbor

Mark Scott (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor

Nancy Vera – Against Inner Harbor

Julian Jacob Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor

Carolyn Vaughn (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor

Richard Shelton – Pro Inner Harbor

Dan McQueen – Against Inner Harbor

Alex Johnston – Against Inner Harbor

DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES:

John Garcia – Pro Inner Harbor

Tracy McCall – Pro Inner Harbor

Billy Lerma – Against Inner Harbor

John M. Cudd – Against Inner Harbor

Vidal “Cowboy” Conde – Against Inner Harbor

DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES:

Selena Guerra – Against Inner Harbor

Jen Allende – Pro Inner Harbor

Isabel Araiza – Against Inner Harbor

Laura Flores Commons – Pro Inner Harbor

DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATES:

Jessica Villarreal – Against Inner Harbor

Robert Rocha – Pro Inner Harbor

Eric Cantu (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor

DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES:

Kristina Nelson – Against Inner Harbor

Stacie Garrecht – Against Inner Harbor

Dan Herrington – Pro Inner Harbor

DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES:

Joseph Borkouski – Pro Inner Harbor

Kusumakar Sooda – Against Inner Harbor

David Pena – Pro Inner Harbor

John Hanzalik – Pro Inner Harbor

Merida Gonzalez Forrest – Against Inner Harbor

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