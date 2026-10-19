Inner Harbor Desalination: Where do Corpus Christi City Council candidates stand on water project?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
Early voting is underway in Corpus Christi and there is one issue that is at the forefront: Inner Harbor Desalination.
Here is what stance each candidate for city council and mayor has taken on the project.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES:
Kaylynn Paxson – Against Inner Harbor
David Ainsworth Sr. – Pro Inner Harbor
Paulette Guajardo (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor
Gil Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor
Chelise Hyatt – Pro Inner Harbor
John Calkusic – Against Inner Harbor
Dave Heasley – Against Inner Harbor
AT-LARGE CANDIDATES:
Anthem Powers – Against Inner Harbor
Merida Nardone Mendoza – Pro Inner Harbor
Scott F. Corliss – Pro Inner Harbor
Sammy Gonzales – Against Inner Harbor
Zoraida Basaldu – Pro Inner Harbor
Michael Miller – Against Inner Harbor
Joshua Fraedrick – Against Inner Harbor
Willie Morales Jr. – Pro Inner Harbor
Mark Scott (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor
Nancy Vera – Against Inner Harbor
Julian Jacob Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor
Carolyn Vaughn (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor
Richard Shelton – Pro Inner Harbor
Dan McQueen – Against Inner Harbor
Alex Johnston – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES:
John Garcia – Pro Inner Harbor
Tracy McCall – Pro Inner Harbor
Billy Lerma – Against Inner Harbor
John M. Cudd – Against Inner Harbor
Vidal “Cowboy” Conde – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES:
Selena Guerra – Against Inner Harbor
Jen Allende – Pro Inner Harbor
Isabel Araiza – Against Inner Harbor
Laura Flores Commons – Pro Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATES:
Jessica Villarreal – Against Inner Harbor
Robert Rocha – Pro Inner Harbor
Eric Cantu (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES:
Kristina Nelson – Against Inner Harbor
Stacie Garrecht – Against Inner Harbor
Dan Herrington – Pro Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES:
Joseph Borkouski – Pro Inner Harbor
Kusumakar Sooda – Against Inner Harbor
David Pena – Pro Inner Harbor
John Hanzalik – Pro Inner Harbor
Merida Gonzalez Forrest – Against Inner Harbor
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