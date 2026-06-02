CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hillcrest residents rallied outside City Hall Tuesday as the city council prepared to vote on the proposed Inner Harbor Desalination Project.

Chants of "If we don't get it? Shut it down!" echoed outside the building as neighbors and their supporters gathered to make their voices heard.

Inner Harbor desalination project draws Hillcrest protesters to City Hall

Among those in the crowd was middle schooler Fatimah Guerra-Rachidy.

"They're deciding to just destroy Hillcrest and it's not fair to them. Like why can't they just do it on Shoreline? They choose to do it to Hillcrest," Guerra-Rachidy said.

For many in attendance, the fight has been years in the making. Over the past few days, I spoke with residents throughout Hillcrest, walking the neighborhood and even the street where the city plans to build the project.

Hillcrest resident Monna Lyttle said she believes the city can address the drought without placing another industrial project in the neighborhood.

"For us to get people who know what they're doing to make the decision," Lyttle said.

"So why are you coming to a historical Black and Brown neighborhood to destroy it more than what it's been?" Lyttle said.

As the council voted inside, residents said they hoped their concerns would be considered before any final vote was cast.

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