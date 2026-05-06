Illegal dumping crackdown: Corpus Christi partners with Crime Stoppers on enforcement

Illegal dumping is a criminal offense in Corpus Christi, and the city is stepping up enforcement through a new partnership between Solid Waste Services and Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers.

The collaboration centers on installing high-visibility signage at known dumping hotspots across the city. The signs are designed to deter potential offenders and inform residents about the Litter Critter Program, a free monthly disposal resource available to all city residents.

"The signs serve as a clear warning to those contemplating illegal disposal while empowering our neighbors to speak up," Guillermo Olvera, Code Compliance Superintendent, said. "When residents see the City taking a firm stand, they become our most valuable partners in protecting our community."

In 2025, a team of 8 compliance officers and an abatement driver removed 1,181 tons of illegally dumped trash, including ordinance violations and service calls. The team also collected 429 tires during active patrols from known problem areas and safely disposed of them. Officers also work alongside the Corpus Christi Police Department on investigations and transient camp cleanups.

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Beyond being an eyesore, improperly discarded waste poses serious risks. Hazardous materials can leach into the city's stormwater system, and large debris can create road hazards for drivers.

Illegal dumping also carries financial consequences. Violators face Resource Recovery Fees added to their utility bills. Fees for a standard load typically start at $100 per truckload. Loose litter or construction materials can result in fees of up to $200 per load.

Residents can report active dumping by calling 3-1-1 or visiting 311.cctexas.com to submit a cleanup request or report a crime in progress. Those experiencing recurring dumping issues in their neighborhood can request deterrent signage by calling the SWS Compliance Team at 361-826-4106.

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