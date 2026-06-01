ICE arrests 24 people in one-day targeted immigration operation in Corpus Christi

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement officials, arrested 24 people during a one-day targeted operation in Corpus Christi on May 13.

Among those arrested were people with convictions for theft, assault and driving while intoxicated, as well as arrests for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and illegal reentry into the U.S. Those arrested could face additional criminal charges for illegal reentry into the United States.

ICE Harlingen Acting Field Office Director Matthew Ochoa said the operation reflects the agency's focus on removing people in the country illegally from American communities.

"The outcomes of this operation speak for themselves and are a testament to the outstanding teamwork, professionalism and determination displayed by everyone involved," Ochoa said. "The joint effort between our partners was instrumental to our success, and I am grateful for the commitment and effort everyone contributed."

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