I-37 northbound lanes to close nightly for Corpus Christi repaving project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A repaving project on Interstate 37 in Corpus Christi will close northbound lanes overnight beginning Sunday, affecting traffic on the city's west side.

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work to repave and restripe I-37 northbound between the pedestrian bridge near Buddy Lawrence Drive and Nueces Bay Boulevard.

The project aims to refresh the pavement and pavement markings on the west side of the roadwork improvements recently completed as part of the new Harbor Bridge project.

Work will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with all northbound lanes in the project area closed during these hours. All scheduled work depends on weather conditions.

Drivers will need to follow these detours during the closures:

Traffic coming from downtown on I-37 northbound will exit 1B toward Port Avenue

Traffic from Portland on US 181 southbound will exit toward Nueces Bay Boulevard

Traffic on SH 286 (Crosstown) northbound will exit toward Nueces Bay Boulevard

All westbound traffic can re-enter I-37 using the entrance ramp just west of the I-37 and Up River Road intersection.

Similar work will take place on I-37 southbound after the northbound lanes are completed.

Transportation officials advise motorists to stay alert to the closure and watch for workers and equipment in the work zone.

