CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Coastal Bend Food Bank, and the organization is asking Coastal Bend residents to give some of their time to help families in need.

For people who have never volunteered at the Food Bank before, getting started begins online.

How to sign up

Anyone interested in volunteering can start on the Coastal Bend Food Bank volunteer page.

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Every volunteer must register individually before selecting a shift, including people planning to volunteer as a family or group.

Registration is handled through CERVIS, an online system that allows volunteers to browse opportunities and search by date, location, interest or keyword.

Once registered, volunteers can select the opportunity that best fits their schedule.

What volunteers can do

There isn't just one type of volunteer job.

Opportunities can include working inside the Food Bank's warehouse or helping with mobile food distributions and other events. The specific work volunteers perform can depend on what the Food Bank needs that day.

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The Food Bank describes its facility as a working warehouse. That means volunteers should arrive prepared to work around food, boxes and other warehouse operations. Some assignments may also take volunteers into cooler or freezer areas.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes. Sandals, flip-flops and high heels are not allowed. The Food Bank also requires appropriate pants or shorts and does not allow sleeveless shirts or tank tops. Shirts must completely cover the stomach.

Because some work could take place in refrigerated areas, volunteers are encouraged to bring a jacket or sweater and dress in layers.

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A major Thanksgiving volunteer opportunity

One of the biggest opportunities this holiday season is a Nov. 24 mobile food distribution at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, said the organization is preparing to help about 1,500 families and needs 110 volunteers for the distribution.

“This is the jolly time of the year where we all want to celebrate and we want everyone that we serve to have the opportunity to celebrate with their families,” Hanson said. “So we really count on volunteers every year.”

At the drive-up distribution, volunteers can help with neighbor registration, traffic control and loading food into vehicles.

KRIS 6 Bea Hanson - Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank

“It's mostly managing the traffic and also helping us to load the trunks of the cars because people don't get out of their cars,” Hanson said. “We just put it in their trunks and they go home.”

The distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., though Hanson said volunteers will likely need to arrive around 8 a.m.

Volunteers for the mobile distribution must be at least 16 years old. They should also be prepared to work outdoors, wear closed-toe shoes and be comfortable lifting up to 20 pounds.

Can children volunteer?

Younger volunteers can also get involved in certain Food Bank opportunities.

Children 8 to 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult while volunteering. Mobile food distributions, however, require volunteers to be at least 16.

That gives families looking to volunteer together during the holidays an opportunity to check the online calendar and find an activity appropriate for everyone's age.

Where is the Coastal Bend Food Bank?

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is located at 5442 Bear Lane in Corpus Christi.

The Food Bank currently has instructions on its volunteer page concerning construction near Bear Lane, so volunteers should check the website for the latest access information before heading to their shift.

For people looking for a way to give back during one of the Food Bank's busiest seasons, the process starts with a relatively simple step: register online, choose an available opportunity and sign up.

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