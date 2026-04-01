How to check your Corpus Christi water meter for hidden leaks ahead of possible Level 1 restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If Corpus Christi enters a Level 1 water emergency, residents may be asked to reduce their water use. With water restrictions possibly ahead, checking your water meter early could save you money and help conserve water across the city.

Most people only see their water usage on their monthly bill, but officials say you can check it right outside your home.

"Most meters are located in front of the street like this one is," Stephen Lynn said.

Lynn said this small device can tell you when water is running, even when you do not realize it. He recommends checking the meter once a month when your water bill arrives, and that one day with a leak could equal an entire month's usage.

"Normally, every month you use 4000 gallons of water. Next thing you know, you're using 10,000 gallons of water," Lynn said.

He said residents may not know if the extra usage is coming from something like a leaking toilet or a dripping pipe unless they know how to check. The simplest way to check is to turn everything off inside your home and step outside to the meter.

"There’s no water flowing through it. There’s no movement on the dial," Lynn said.

If you notice any activity, that means water is still flowing somewhere.

"So there’s water flowing through the meter right now, so the small triangle is turning," Lynn said.

"If you have a leak, call the city to try to eliminate any water that’s lost," Lynn said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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