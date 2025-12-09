Hooks sold: Houston Astros sell three minor league teams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros have agreed to sell three of their minor league affiliates to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs.

The sale includes the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A), Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A). All three teams will remain Astros affiliates and keep their current local leadership teams.

"It will be business as usual. Fans and ticketholders will not see any changes. The Hooks will remain the AA-affiliate for the Houston Astros. The Hooks are here to stay," Michael Coffin, Corpus Christi Hooks director of broadcasting, said.

Tyler Stamm will continue as general manager in Sugar Land, Brady Ballard will remain GM in Corpus Christi and Michelle Skinner will stay as GM in Fayetteville.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings is the perfect partner for the Astros. Not only do they have a successful track record of investing in communities and Minor League Baseball, but they are also committed to a best-in-class local fan experience," Jim Crane, owner and chairman of the Houston Astros, said.

The sale is expected to be finalized within the next couple of weeks. Fans and ticketholders should not expect any changes to their experience.

