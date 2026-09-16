CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A new grant from the Texas Veterans Commission will allow the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coastal Bend to repair homes for veterans across five South Texas counties.

The "Housing for Heroes" grant gives the Corpus Christi-based organization $350,000 to help veterans with home repairs, including flooring, roofing, and accessibility modifications.

Housing for Heroes: New $350,000 grant to help repair veteran homes in South Texas

Darak Tate, who leads the Community Outreach Veterans Program at the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coastal Bend, spent 22 years serving in the Navy.

He says the funding will make a direct difference for veterans in the region.

"We're gonna be able to go in and help them to fix the floor, fix the leak in the roof, fix the bathroom so it's wheelchair accessible — that kind of stuff," Tate said.

The grant is part of $5.8 million in Texas Veterans Commission funding for South Texas veterans announced by Gov. Greg Abbott.

"[This is] for thousands of veterans including things from meals to housing to job training," Abbott said.

The Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coastal Bend, located along Alameda Street near Six Points in Corpus Christi, has a track record of putting similar funding to work. A previous $160,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission helped 137 families with needs including rent, utilities, and mortgages.

Tate described one veteran the organization helped after a car accident left him unable to work or pay rent.

"We had one individual who was in a car accident and injured his back and was unable to pay his rent. We helped him out for a few months until he could get through the physical therapy process and get back to work," Tate said.

The new Housing for Heroes grant covers veterans in Nueces, San Patricio, Kleberg, Jim Wells, and Aransas counties. Tate said he is committed to reaching every veteran who needs help — including going to meet them in person.

"Use or lose money back in the military. I have to spend this money, I have to help a certain amount of veterans out over the next year, and if you're in need why not let it be you?" Tate said.

Veterans seeking assistance from the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coastal Bend can visit the organization's offices along Alameda Street in Corpus Christi. You can also visit their website by clicking here.

Tate adds if you're unable to visit their offices, you can call him at 361-815-5776 or email him at dtate@coada-cb.org.

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