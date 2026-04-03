CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It wouldn't be Friday on Sunrise without checking out what's happening in your neighborhood this weekend!

Easter is just around the corner, and wow, do we have options for you – from aerial egg drops to metal concerts. Yes, you read that right! Let's dive in.

Hopping into Coastal Bend Weekend: Family-friendly events planned around the city

Eggs From Above? Yes, Please!

The Church of Hope in Calallen is literally making it rain eggs this Saturday. Their helicopter egg drop happens at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. – because apparently one egg shower just isn't enough! They've also got food trucks and games to keep the fun going. It's free, but you'll need to snag a time slot on their website first.

Glow-in-the-Dark Magic Tonight

If your morning egg adventures aren't quite enough, Leal Bros Custom Painting has you covered with a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt tonight! Things kick off at 3 p.m. with vendors and food trucks, then the real magic starts at 7 p.m. as the sun sets. Head over to 2621 Holly Road – trust us, it's going to be pretty spectacular.

Drive-Thru Egg Bonanza

Hot Z-95 is bringing the eggs straight to your car with their Easter Egg-stravaganza starting at 8:30 Saturday morning. We're talking over 12,000 eggs here, folks – including golden ones with Raising Cane's prizes! You'll find them at the School of Science and Technology on 3601 Saratoga Boulevard.

Rock Your Easter

Now here's something different – if cracking eggs isn't your thing, maybe head-banging is! Fifth and Elm in Portland is hosting Metal Shop, a band that'll rock classic metal favorites on Saturday night at 7 p.m. General admission is free, though you can reserve private tables if you want the VIP treatment.

A Beautiful Tradition Continues

And keeping with a tradition that's been going strong for over 80 years, the Sunrise Passion Play returns to Cole Park on Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Weather could be a factor, so we'll keep you posted if anything changes.

Whatever you choose, have an amazing weekend, Coastal Bend!

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