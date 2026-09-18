CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Hope Lives Here 5K event is dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention while creating a space centered around hope, healing and community support.

For organizer Krystal Thompson with The Landing, the mission is personal.

Thompson lost her father, Don Kennedy, to suicide on July 11, 2025. She described him as her father, best friend and “partner in crime” and said his death showed her how difficult it can be to know when someone is struggling.

“He was the happiest, the biggest philanthropist on planet Earth, and, you know, you never know that people are suffering silently,” Thompson said.

Following her father's death, Thompson said her faith helped her through some of her most difficult moments and inspired her to find a way to give others hope.

She eventually partnered with BRB Run Club to organize the Hope Lives Here 5K as a way for the community to come together, remember those who have died by suicide and support those who may be struggling.

Thompson also pointed to the importance of talking about suicide prevention among young people, saying the issue has become increasingly relevant among teens.

Stephanie Molina Hope Lives Here 5K brings community together for suicide prevention Saturday

The event is not limited to runners. Participants can run or walk the 5K, while those who do not want to participate in the race are still encouraged to attend.

The morning will include prayer, local vendors, a kids area and opportunities for community fellowship and connection.

The first 200 runners will receive a free race bib sponsored by Reel Impact Podcast. Thompson also said CC Creators donated Texas Food Championship tickets that will be available to runners and participants while supplies last.

There is no cost to participate in the Hope Lives Here 5K.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, emotional distress or a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information on the event, click here.