Holiday Spirit: So many volunteer opportunities awaiting Coastal Bend residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the holiday season brings families together around dinner tables across the Coastal Bend, many local organizations are calling on volunteers to help ensure no one goes without during this season of giving. From feeding the hungry to caring for animals in need, December offers numerous ways for residents to make a meaningful impact in their community.

Take a look at where you and your loved ones can volunteer this Holiday season:

Animal Care and Pet Adoption

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services continues seeking volunteers to help with daily activities at their Holly Road facility. The city shelter welcomes those passionate about animal welfare to assist with everything from daily care to special events. Interested volunteers can submit completed applications to ccacsvolunteer@cctexas.com or drop them off at 2626 Holly Road.

PeeWee's Pet Adoption on Saratoga Boulevard provides another opportunity for animal lovers to contribute to pet rescue efforts in the Coastal Bend. For more information about volunteering, click here.

Holiday Food Distribution

H-E-B's 36th Annual Feast of Sharing takes place Saturday, December 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilliard Center on North Shoreline Boulevard. This beloved tradition has served more than five million meals over three decades, with nearly 950 volunteers needed each year in Corpus Christi alone to prepare and distribute 10,000+ meals. The event also coordinates home deliveries for seniors and disabled residents who cannot attend. To volunteer, click here for more information.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank offers year-round volunteer opportunities, with special holiday food distributions scheduled for December 16-18. Volunteers can register online at coastalbendfoodbank.org to select shifts that work with their schedules, with opportunities ranging from sorting donations to mobile distributions.

Weekly Community Outreach

Tacos Not Bombs, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides consistent volunteer opportunities every Sunday at Artesian Park (bounded by Twigg, Mesquite, Taylor and Chaparral streets). Volunteers are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. for the noon meal service, where they provide home-cooked meals, clothing, and basic necessities to those experiencing homelessness.

Esperanza de Tejas, Inc. - Provides community support services. To donate or volunteer, click here.

Shelter and Support Services

The Mother Teresa Shelter, Corpus Christi's largest homeless day shelter, welcomes volunteers to assist with its comprehensive outreach services. Located at 513 Sam Rankin Avenue, the shelter provides transitional housing for men and daily meal services. Interested volunteers can contact Lindsey De Shields at (361) 884-0651 or complete their volunteer form online at motherteresashelter.org.

Additional Organizations Seeking Volunteers

Several other local organizations offer volunteer opportunities throughout December:

Special Programs

The Miracle League of Corpus Christi offers a unique volunteer opportunity for those interested in adaptive sports. The organization provides baseball opportunities for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges and seeks volunteers to serve as "Buddies" to assist players during games. Interested volunteers can visit their page and fill out the registration form.

