City of Corpus Christi, H-E-B join forces for the 36th annual Feast of Sharing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi and H-E-B are teaming up for the 36th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing.

The annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a Texas tradition and a community-wide event that includes free holiday meals, entertainment, and a children’s play area.

Organizers say home-delivered meals will be delivered on Friday, December 20, to seniors and disabled residents who cannot leave their homes due to age, serious illness, or permanent disability.

The community is invited to the H-E-B Feast of Sharing event on Saturday, December 21, at the American Bank Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"Eligible residents should contact the City’s Call Center at 3-1-1 to reserve a home delivery meal until Wednesday, December 18, at 5:00 p.m. or until we reach 1,200 meal requests. Same-day reservations are not permitted," stated city officials.

The City’s Call Center operates Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Meal deliveries are organized by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and delivered by local volunteers.

To volunteer for meal delivery, please register online at https://www.voluntexas.org/.

"The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will provide free shuttle service from the Staples Street Station to the American Bank Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. Passengers should advise RTA drivers they will attend the H-E-B Feast of Sharing event," added city officials.

For more information about this event or the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, call 361-826-4120 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com or the H-E-B Feast of Sharing Calendar-H-E-B Newsroom (https://www.heb.com/).

