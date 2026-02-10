Hilliard Center officially debuts with lighting ceremony, drone show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over 20 years, Corpus Christi's Bayfront entertainment complex has been known as the American Bank Center. But Monday's lighting of the new sign officially marked the beginning of the Hilliard era.

Countless neighbors, city leaders and the Hilliard family gathered on Shoreline to usher in the next decade of the venue's history.

"This center, to me and my wife and our name on it, is part of the importance of making sure that we're here every single day. If someone needs us in the law firm, in the community, we're here," Bob Hilliard said.

Hilliard is the founder of Hilliard Law Firm, which secured the naming rights to the entertainment complex.

"Just proud of what the city has given us and what we try to give back to the city," Hilliard said.

A new motto "Where the Coast Comes Alive" accompanied the debut, along with the first drone lights show in Corpus Christi history.

After months of contention over naming rights, there was unity along the Bayfront as Corpus Christi celebrated a new era.

"Corpus Christi may not be the biggest city in the world but it's our city. We want it treated no differently than Houston, San Antonio, or New York. We advocate for it every day to be sure the folks that come to this center get entertained as well as anyone in the world," Hilliard said.

