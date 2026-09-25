CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hill Country homeowners drove four hours to Robstown on Friday to confront the Nueces River Authority board over a wastewater project they say has left their community dealing with damage and unanswered concerns for years.

The Twin Forks Homeowners Association says the project has damaged roads, caused sinkholes to form and left some residents still waiting to be connected to the wastewater system.

Hill Country homeowners confront Nueces River Authority over wastewater project damage

David Weber, president of the HOA, made clear how residents feel about the authority's work.

"These knuckleheads can't build a sewer plant... let alone a desal plant," Weber said.

Resident Debora Bradley pushed back on comments made during the meeting by NRA Executive Director John Byrum, who attributed flooding-related problems in Leakey to recent rainfall.

"Mr. Byrum lies more than he tells the truth, and he doesn't have his facts straight at all," Bradley said.

Bradley argued the road problems existed before the recent rain and were a result of the waste water construction — not flooding.

"Well, he keeps talking about the flood Leakey had. Twin Forks didn't have a flood, the river had a flood,"Bradley said.

Resident Tamala Weber also disputed Byrum's claim that NRA staff are responsive when residents raiseconcerns.

"There's been a number of people who have called and he does not answer," Weber said.

Glenn Bradley, vice president of the HOA, said the lack of response is a key reason residents made the trip to Robstown.

"Because of the lack of response we've had trying to call or text with the representatives from NRA board... calls have either not been answered... Or even if they were answered, there was no response to those calls," Bradley said.

Bradley brought photos from Twin Forks showing what he described as areas of sinking and damage around his property.

"The road is caving in in front of my home... from where the manhole is by my driveway…" Bradley said.

According to the HOA's September meeting minutes, the association has spent more than $100,000 patching roads since the NRA work began — including nearly $30,000 on a major sinkhole last month.

During the meeting, Byrum acknowledged at least one shortcoming in the project's execution.

"We did have a lack of onsite inspection," Byrum said.

Board members also offered to visit the Hill Country to see the conditions for themselves.

Despite the frustration on display, Bradley said residents have a straightforward request.

"What I'd like to see happen, number one, is to finish the project," Bradley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!