CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in time for Halloween, patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital were treated to a surprise visit from window washers dressed in fun, festive costumes.

The costumed cleaners made their way down the Solarium tower windows, waving and interacting with patients through the glass.

Heroes take to the windows to spread Halloween at Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Window washers started on the hospital’s top floor and spent about several minutes throughout certain floors — ensuring every child had a chance to see the special visitors.

Superheroes brought Halloween magic to young patients, creating smiles and wonder during what can often be a difficult time for children undergoing medical treatment.

Batman, Superman, and Iron Man made special appearances outside patient windows, giving kids a Halloween experience they won’t soon forget. The costumed heroes waved, posed, and interacted with children through the glass, spreading joy to those unable to participate in traditional trick-or-treating.

Hospital staff joined in the fun by dressing up in their own Halloween costumes, adding to the festive atmosphere throughout the facility.

“It helps these kids feel special — like, ‘Oh man, I’m here, but somebody cares enough about me to dress up as a superhero and come swing on the windows,’” said Mary Carolsixta, a child life specialist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The celebration didn’t end there — patients also enjoyed an indoor Halloween parade, where they went trick-or-treating through hospital corridors, collecting small gifts such as toys and stuffed animals.

Healthcare workers and community partners says a big mission of doing events like these is to go above and beyond to bring comfort, normalcy, and joy to pediatric patients — emphasizing that even medical treatments can’t stop the magic of Halloween.

“You know its kind of take them away from what they have going on and helps them not thing about that instead focus on the fun things that are going on or the people they get to meet the characters they get to see,” added Carolsixta.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted for this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting for fairness and accuracy.

