HEB hands out holiday meals at 37th annual Feast of Sharing at Hilliard Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It was a day of holiday cheer and good food at the Hilliard Center on Saturday for HEB's 37th annual "Feast of Sharing."

The grocery store chain holds the event statewide, providing more than 340,000 meals to families across Texas and Mexico.

The four-hour event at the Hilliard Center saw hundreds of people, including Jennifer Balderas who says it's a great way to make memories around the holidays.

"They're doing good for the community. They're feeding the community when they need it," Balderas said. "Thank you we appreciate it for what you've done."

The Feast of Sharing began in 1989 and has continued each year as a way for HEB to give back to the community.

