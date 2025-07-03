Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi executive director stepping down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Steven Pierce will end his tenure as executive director of Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi on July 16, according to a press release from the organization.

Pierce has served in the role since late last year.

"We are deeply grateful for Steven's leadership and passion for our mission," the organization said in a statement.

Ben Molina will serve as the interim executive director while the board searches for a permanent successor. Molina is a former president of Habitat for Humanity's board of directors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.