Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on two new homes in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity of Corpus Christi broke ground on two new homes Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the organization after overcoming challenges like the COVID pandemic and a tough housing market.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on the 2300 block of Mary Street for the first two of 10 planned homes. These homes will provide housing for families struggling in an unaffordable housing market.

"Over 40% of the renters in Corpus Christi, they pay over 30% of their income. That makes it unaffordable for somebody, especially if they're already not making very much money. You're trying to stretch every bit of their income to make a safe place for their family," Steven Pierce said.

Pierce, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, also mentioned a special upcoming project in Sinton. The organization will be building a home to replace one of the 17 homes destroyed by wildfires in March.

