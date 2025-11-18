H-E-B donates $75,000 to expand Corpus Christi's Meals on Wheels program

The Corpus Christi City Council accepted a $75,000 donation from H-E-B today to support the city's Meals on Wheels program, enabling significant expansion of services to elderly residents.

The donation is part of H-E-B's statewide initiative to support Meals on Wheels programs across Texas. The funding will allow the Parks & Recreation Department's Elderly Nutrition Program to deliver approximately 9,677 additional meals to 30 more elderly residents during fiscal year 2026, representing a 15.7% increase in program capacity.

Last year, the program successfully distributed 51,943 meals to 266 residents throughout the city.

"With H-E-B's generous support, we can significantly expand our reach, serve more seniors than ever before, and reduce our waiting list," said Robert Dodd, Director of Parks and Recreation.

"In addition to receiving a healthy meal, the program offers a watchful eye on the health and safety of our home-bound seniors," Dodd said.

The city's Meals on Wheels program has served as a vital resource since the 1970s for seniors aged 60 and older who face mobility challenges that make meal preparation difficult. All meals are prepared by city staff at the Nutrition Education Service Center, also known as the Central Kitchen.

Residents interested in learning more about Corpus Christi's Meals on Wheels program can visit www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/Nutrition-Services.