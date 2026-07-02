Gulf Coast Humane Society offers free pet microchipping ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend

The 4th of July is the number one day of the year for lost pets, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society is taking action ahead of the holiday weekend.

Jackie McCullough, director of marketing and development at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said the spike in missing animals is a predictable but preventable problem.

"4th of July it's the number one day of the year when we're seeing the most lost pets," McCullough said.

Fireworks can spook pets into running away from otherwise happy homes. I met a dachshund last year whose rescuer, Kerry Morales, couldn't locate his family because he had no microchip.

"I'm sure someone is sitting at home crying over him thinking 'I should've had him microchipped,'" Morales said in 2025.

To help pet owners get ahead of the holiday, the Gulf Coast Humane Society is offering free microchipping.

"We're actually doing microchipping for free all day Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm," McCullough said.

For pet owners concerned about the procedure, McCullough said it is nearly painless.

"The microchip itself is super small. It's about the size of a grain of rice. It's injected into the neck under the skin. It's almost entirely painless," McCullough said.

If a microchipped pet is found, a veterinarian can scan the chip and contact the owner directly — a safety net for a worst-case scenario.

"You can come in... get your pets chipped for no extra cost so you know you have that safeguard in place in case they happened to get out this 4th of July," McCullough said.

Beyond microchipping, McCullough offered additional tips for keeping pets safe during the holiday.

"I always recommend people start by identifying an area of the home that's gonna be safe for the pet to stay that's maybe a little more confined without access to exterior doors," McCullough said.

With the nation celebrating its 250th birthday, McCullough said the most important thing is keeping pets top of mind.

"Make sure you're not leaving your dog unattended on the 4th of July... maybe consider your plans," McCullough said.

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