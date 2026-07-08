CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society is currently caring for more than 400 animals and is hoping to reduce that number through its Empty the Shelters adoption promotion. Through July 26, dogs 6 months and older are available to adopt for $70.

Executive Director Alisa Mills said the adoption fee covers more than just the animal.

Gulf Coast Humane Society offers discounted adoptions and free pet food this July

"So all of our dogs that are 6 months and older are only $70 right now, and that comes completely spay and neutered, their vaccinations, their heartworm preventative, and if they would be heartworm positive, we're gonna go ahead and treat that for you at no cost."

The shelter has dogs of all ages and sizes waiting in kennels for a permanent home. Marketing and Development Director Jackie McCullough said there is a dog for everyone.

"We have all kinds of dogs. We have little dogs. We have big dogs. We have easygoing, lazy dogs. We have energetic dogs. We have dogs with three legs. We have wire haired dogs, short short coat dogs, long coat dogs, all kinds of dogs to meet your needs."

Mills said each adoption also creates space for the shelter to help more animals.

"If you adopt one from us that frees up that kennel so we can save something else that might be at risk of being euthanized at the government shelters."

The shelter's second July event focuses on families who need help feeding their pets. The Full Bellies Pet Food Distribution is set for July 17 at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

McCullough said attendees can expect a variety of supplies.

"We will be giving away dog food, cat food, litter as we have it. Um, we sometimes will also have puppy pads and things like that, but definitely dog and cat food is the number one thing."

Follow the Gulf Coast Humane Society on social media at @gulfcoasthumanesocietycc for more information on pet promotions and upcoming events.

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