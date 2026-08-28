CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Gregory-Portland Football is heading home over the New Harbor Bridge with the same result they've had for over a decade.

The Wildcats defeated Carroll 53-6 in the season opener. The win marked GP's 11th straight win in the 'Battle of the Bridge.' The rivalry dates back to 1972.

Gregory-Portland dominates Carroll, takes Battle of the Bridge for 11th straight season

"People say last year doesn't matter but a lot of times the people from last year do matter," senior quarterback Carter Dominguez said postgame.

Speaking of last year, Dominguez was the QB when GP defeated Carroll 60-0 at home in 2025.

They went into halftime of that game up 36-0. This year? They went into halftime up 36-0, again.

Dominguez rushed in the first two touchdowns. The first came from 86 yards out on a QB keeper to the outside. He added another on a short 2-yard rush to put the Wildcats up 14-0 with 10:08 in the first quarter.

"We lost some key guys but the young guys were able to step up," Dominguez said of his blockers that set up rushing lanes.

Sophomore running back Kaden Bellard rushed another score in with 5:16 to play. After forcing a safety on a muffed punt, GP led 22-0 at the end of the first.

Senior DB Eli Supnet snagged an interception in the second quarter to get the ball back for Gregory-Portland. Senior WR Cohen Bartee chipped in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Dominguez.

Carroll was able to muster some yards on the ground behind its rushing tandem of Sebastian Robles and Zane Vela. The Tigers' still struggled on both sides of the ball scoring just once all game.

Gregory-Portland will now travel back across the bridge for its home opener against Alexander.

Carroll will look for its first win on a road visit to Calallen.

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