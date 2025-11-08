Greek Festival celebrates 62 years of tradition in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over six decades, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has hosted its annual Greek Festival, and this year marks the 62nd celebration of culture, food and community in the Coastal Bend.

The Corpus Christi Greek Festival has grown tremendously since its start over 60 years ago, according to Dr. Bill Chriss, the public relations director for Greek Fest.

"We have Greek wine, Greek beer, Greek pastries, Greek food, souvlaki, pastitsio, dolmades, gyros," Chriss said.

Organizers expect 10,000 people to attend this year's festival.

"All of the money goes to the church and is used for mostly capital improvement projects," Chriss said.

But, the festival has evolved beyond just a fundraiser for the church. It now allows the families of St. Nicholas Parish to show the Coastal Bend what it means to be Greek.

"Let them participate in our culture, and we want to participate in the, you know, tapestry of, faiths and ethnicity that make the Coastal Bend so unique," Chriss said.

Vasilos Maragakis, the gyro chair for the festival, said it's an authentic experience for attendees.

"I think everybody should definitely try a gyro, and dolmades which is something that is made by hand they do it here," Maragakis said.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church plans to continue this tradition for years to come.

"They started from their fathers and grandfathers and every year it just becomes a bigger and bigger attraction and I think it is because they're doing such a great job," Maragakis said.

