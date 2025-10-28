CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SNAP benefits for nearly 60,000 eligible recipients in Nueces County are set to end on November 1 due to the government shutdown, leaving families needing to find alternative food sources.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food assistance to low-income families, but the ongoing government shutdown threatens to cut off these benefits.

Government shutdown cuts SNAP benefits for thousands locally

Rebecca Harton is one of the thousands of SNAP recipients in the Coastal Bend who have been impacted. She receives about $200 a month.

"I'm very concerned because a prolonged shutdown, where people are not getting benefits. People are gonna go hungry very quickly because resources run out, and not everyone can get to the food banks," Harton said.

Local food pantries are already feeling the strain as more people seek assistance. Harton has noticed changes at distribution sites across the area.

"There's less that they are giving out. The lines are longer. People are showing up earlier, so they're out of food sometimes before 8 am," Harton said.

To cope with potential food shortages, Harton has started her own garden to supplement her grocery budget. She tells KRIS 6 News she plans to plant potatoes with the ones she bought with her SNAP benefits.

Church Unlimited Westside Missions has observed an increase in people seeking food assistance, though they don't work directly with federal agencies.

"It is normal for us to help in any kind of time like this, so we have seen the uptick already and we are glad to be there. We have already adjusted for and we will continue to meet those needs," said Bil Cornelius, pastor at Church Unlimited Westside Missions.

The church serves the entire Coastal Bend every Wednesday (doors open 8:45 AM, distribution 10 AM–1 PM).

Harton received her October benefits on the 26th but must use them by October 31.

"Very sad. Not just for our situation but for 42 million other Americans that are struggling," Harton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

