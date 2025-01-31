Good as new; Big Bertha receives free repairs from local business owner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to a good Samaritan, Pete Trevino's barbecue pit, Big Bertha, is back to making a difference in the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 News reported in November that Bertha needed $7,000 worth of repairs. Shortly thereafter, a local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, volunteered to fix Bertha for free.

Along with the repairs, he added cosmetic touches like putting Bertha's name and a crucifix on the pit.

The repairs were finished just in time for thefundraiser Trevino is hosting to help a family who lost their home in a fire. Trevino, Bertha, and supporters will gather at the Sutherland's parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at noon.