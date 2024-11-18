Big Bertha in need of big repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man, known for helping out neighbors through the healing powers of barbecue in times of tragedy and disaster, is now in need of a helping hand.

Pete Trevino and his barbecue pit, who he lovingly calls Big Bertha, have been a staple in Coastal Bend fundraisers and charity events. But Trevino's dedication to helping others goes beyond Corpus Christi. The day after the Uvalde school massacre in May of 2022, Trevino immediately drove to Uvalde, with Big Bertha in tow, to cook for victims' families, first responders and others.

Since then Trevino and his faithful companion have cooked for countless fundraisers and community events. Trevino told KRIS 6 News that some people know Big Bertha better than they know him.

"They'll stop just to take pictures of her, you know, talking to her, praising her, doing what she does and helping out the community, helping out the kids, you know and, just doing what she was actually built for, to serve the community," Trevino said.

Big Bertha's massive size keeps her outside, where she battled nature's elements like thunderstorms and the sun, not to mention the intense heat from cooking for Trevino's fundraisers.

"Her fire box rotted out. I've patched her up a few times just to keep her going. But, right now, I say she's in ICU and she needs some attention," Trevino explained.

Trevino said he'll find a way to continue helping his community, but his friends convinced him to seek help from the community as a way to pay it forward for everything he's done for his community.

Big Bertha is in need of up to $7,000 worth of repairs. Trevino hopes to get Big Bertha up and running soon so she can continue her story.

To help out with the cost, click on the GoFundMe link here.

