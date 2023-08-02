KRIS 6 Angels: Pete Trevino

CORPUS CHRSTI — What should have been a New Year's celebration turned into a nightmare for Robert Silva and his family when 11-year-old Amethyst Silva was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

Robert Silva said no one is ever prepared to bury a child.

Corpus Christi native Pete Trevino is known for holding barbecue fundraisers and reached out to Silva and offered help.

Amethyst's mother, Melinda Cruz, said she is thankful for Pete.

"Very loving and caring and always looking out for other people and making sure they're taken care of when in need," Cruz said.

Trevino quickly organized a barbecue benefit and helped raise money for Amethyst's funeral.

Both Melinda and Robert said they have gotten to know Trevino, and he has become family. Now, they try to pay it forward when they can for whoever Pete helps next.

"Whenever he needs help with anything or other benefits, we're there. We'll call him and say, 'Hey, what do you need? If I can't go get what you need, here is some cash,' you know? Just to help out other families also," Melinda said.

Trevino's generosity was also felt by families in Uvalde, native Amanda Escobedo said he helped her with her children.

"Pete changed my boys' lives, so I will forever be grateful for Pete," Amanda said.

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Amanda's 11-year-old son Armani was in one of the classrooms during this horrific ordeal.

"We were gonna go outside for recess. My teacher opened the door, and we heard gunshots," Armani said.

His mother, Amanda, was working in San Antonio at the time and did not know exactly what was happening. As the day went on, that's when she found out the extent of the shooting.

"I feel like if he wasn't stopped, his class would have been next," she said.

Armani was able to escape through a window and run to the nearby funeral home.

According to Amanda and his grandmother Norma Escobedo, he was one of the last students to be found.

Days later, Trevino contacted Armani's mother and asked what the community needed.

"It's something I felt like I needed to do, helping our community, our people, our kids and it really started with the whole Uvalde thing, that's when it took off," Trevino said.

Pete packed up his BBQ pit, known as Big Bertha, and headed north to provide meals to those in Uvalde.

"Very few people have a heart like him. He came and fed hundreds of families for free," Amanda said.

Trevino's and Armani's families grew closer in the weeks to follow. Now, they see Trevino as a big brother.

He even brought them to Corpus Christi for the 4th of July in 2022.

Amanda said Trevino helped get her boys into football and became a role model, and he's always a phone call away for the boys if needed.

Giving back without expecting an ounce of anything in return.

"It's a passion. I say if it's not in your heart to do, then most people that don't do it, it is just something that I do and especially in Uvalde, I will continue to support that," Trevino said.

Trevino continues to touch the hearts of people across the Coastal Bend and Texas.

