Golf courses in Corpus Christi survive drought with reclaimed water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Golf courses across Corpus Christi are weathering ongoing dry conditions by relying on reclaimed water to keep their greens playable, even as grass appears brown and stressed from the drought.

The drought has left golf course grass looking brown across the city, but course managers say reclaimed water systems are helping them maintain operations during the challenging weather conditions.

"We're fortunate. Us and the city courses all use recycled — reclaimed — effluent water, and it's a big deal for all of us to have that resource," said Brent Blackburn, head golf professional at a local country club.

Blackburn explained that while the grass may not look its best right now, the turf is still alive and waiting for better weather conditions to recover.

"It needs to be about 10 nights in the 60s in a row, and the grass will come back, start to wake up, and start to green out," Blackburn said.

At the Gabe Lozano Municipal Golf Course, staff use reclaimed water to fill ponds that then irrigate the course, helping stretch limited water resources during the drought.

Tim Harris, a winter Texan golfer, emphasized the importance of keeping courses operational for both players and the city's economy.

"This place if you don't water it, nobody's gonna be able to play golf here. And I know that's a huge hit for the city. So I think it's a wonderful use for reclaimed water," Harris said.

Course staff say the reclaimed water system allows them to maintain playable conditions while conserving precious freshwater resources during the extended dry period

