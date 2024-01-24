George West Elementary reveals newly remodeled library

GEORGE WEST, Tx — Students at George West Elementary have a new place to read, where their knowledge can grow.

George West Independent School District celebrated the reveal of their newly remodeled elementary library on Wednesday, Jan. 24, thanks to a generous grant from the Education Service Center – Region 2 (ESC-2).

The grant’s purpose to help renovate the school’s library while giving students an engaging and quiet place to read and work.

The district was the recipients of the innovative approaches to school libraries grant worth $250,000.

George West ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada is thankful for the opportunity to partner with the ESC–2. He said when he was presented with the opportunity, “it was a non brainer.”

“Because reading is a foundation of education and the goal to have all our kids reading by third grade on grade level is of the ultimate," Dr. Quesada said. "So, to have an environment like these innovative libraries is – only makes it more inviting for kids for kids to reach that goal.”

Staff had a hand in the design of the library so it would be relevant to the students of the campus.

This is the first district in the ESC–2 second cycle of grants. They also provided was a ten thousand dollars to update books.