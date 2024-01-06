George West Chamber of Commerce spreading warmth and love this winter

George West Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blanket and heater drive.

Members of the George West Chamber of Commerce are hosting a blanket and heater drive with a mission to help make sure everyone stays warm.

Members of the George West Chamber of Commerce have decided to give back to their community, specifically to the elderly and those with mobility issues. The Chamber’s goal is help people in their neighborhood get through the cold weather.

The Chamber’s Executive Director said a social media post from another county sparked the interest of the chamber.

The members decided to have a blanket and heater drive.

“It’s important because a lot of these people don’t have ability to go to the stores themselves. They need some people to check on them and to stay warm. And we need to take care of our community,” George West Chamber of Commerce Vice President John Burrios said.

Rena McWilliams, along with other Chamber members got to work with a blanket and heater drive.

We forget that some of our fellowman don’t have the means to help themselves especially if we think about the South Texas freeze that happened a few years ago.

“I personally know and so does Robin McKinney – who works with me – of a lot of people here who are in need. Very quickly remember the freeze we had in 2021when people just weren’t prepared. I thought well, we can help people prepare for some of those things,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams, who is the the Chamber’s executive director, said her team has spent a week collecting supplies from donors and the exact need in the community is unknown.

So, others in the nearby neighborhoods like Rene Cortinas, have jumped in to help. He’s wanted to honor his lifelong friendship with Kenneth Loza.

“He got a couple of heaters and a couple of blankets to help his house stay warm. To keep him warm,” Cortinas said.

Cortinas said his friend is deaf, mute and living with other disabilities forcing him to stay inside his home. He believes the Chamber’s drive is a great way to spread warmth and compassion this winter.

The Chamber is still taking donations and plan to help anyone who lives in the Live Oak County.

The importance, the Chamber said, is helping others.

To donate or receive assistance call the George West Chamber of Commerce at 361-449-2033 or Rena McWilliams at 361-362-3322.

