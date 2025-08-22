CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Drew Molly is leaving his post after serving the city for nearly three years.

Molly joined the City of Corpus Christi in September 2022 as the Director of Water Systems and Support Services. He later served as Interim Chief Operating Officer in September 2023 before being officially appointed to the role in January 2024.

With more than 16 years in municipal government, Molly has overseen critical projects to strengthen the city’s water supply and infrastructure. During an interview with KRIS 6 News, Molly pointed to Corpus Christi’s history of drawing surface water from three different river basins but stressed the need to go further. His long-term strategy included advancing the inner harbor seawater desalination project, expanding the use of reclaimed water, and helping secure new groundwater supplies.

“This has been a true honor and privilege to work for the City of Corpus Christi,” Molly said. “These types of opportunities don’t happen very often.”

Future of Corpus Christi water projects in focus as COO Drew Molly resigns

Molly emphasized that his resignation was not about challenges in Corpus Christi, but about professional growth and a new job opportunity.

“It’s not a bigger or better opportunity, it’s just a different opportunity,” Molly added. “I would never, ever, leave a place and put it in vulnerable conditions. I feel like we’ve given city council what they need to make courageous decisions for the city’s future.”

Molly credited City Manager Peter Zanoni, the Mayor, and City Council for their leadership and willingness to make difficult decisions on major water projects. He also praised his colleagues at Corpus Christi Water, describing the nearly 500 staff members as “unsung heroes” who ensure residents receive safe drinking water and wastewater services daily.

During his tenure, Molly said transparency was a cornerstone of his leadership. Under his direction, Corpus Christi Water implemented a cost-of-service model to ensure water rates were more equitable and made monthly water usage data publicly available online.

Before coming to Corpus Christi, Molly spent more than a decade with the City of Houston, where he served as Director of Drinking Water Operations and Assistant Director for Water Operations. In Houston, he managed over 600 employees and oversaw both a $180 million maintenance budget and a $200 million capital improvement program.

He also serves as Chair of the Texas Section of the American Water Works Association, a position he has held since 2021. Molly holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is licensed as both a Class A Water Operator and a Professional Engineer in Texas.

For those concerned about his departure during such a critical time for Corpus Christi’s water future, Molly said he leaves with confidence in the system’s stability.

“I feel like what I’ve been able to do is put us into a position where we’ve got huge tremendous successes that we continue to drive forward,” Molly said.

In a statement sent to our newsroom, the City of Corpus Christi praised Molly's contributions stating, "The City is profoundly grateful for Drew’s dedicated service and will soon name an interim COO to maintain continuity of operations and projects."

Mayor Paulette Guajardo also sent the following statement to our newsroom:

"Drew Molly has been a transformative leader for Corpus Christi Water, bringing decades of engineering expertise and a deep commitment to sustainable water solutions. His vision and dedication strengthened our infrastructure and advanced regional collaboration in ways that will benefit our community for years to come. We are grateful for his outstanding service and the lasting impact he has made on our city’s water system."

The City of Corpus Christi said Molly's last day is September 3. City leaders are in the process of interviewing replacements for the position.

