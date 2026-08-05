Funeral services announced for veteran Ramiro "Ram" Chavez

The Corpus Christi community is coming together to honor the life of Ramiro "Ram" Chavez, a veteran who passed away on Aug. 3, 2026. His family has announced a series of memorial services to be held Aug. 10–11 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation and Rosary — Monday, Aug. 10

Visitation will be held from 5–9 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Mass and Interment — Tuesday, Aug. 11

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 Interstate 37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410, reflecting Chavez's military service and the respect he earned throughout his life.

His daughter, Viola Chavez Flores, shared the family's gratitude in a Facebook post.

"Thank you all for the continued love, prayers, and support you've shown our family during this incredibly difficult time," Flores said. "Your kindness, comforting words, and the many memories you've shared of Dad have meant more to us than we can ever express."

The family's post has drawn significant engagement on social media, with friends and community members sharing memories and offering condolences.

"We look forward to celebrating his remarkable life with all who knew and loved him," the family said.

Those wishing to pay their respects may attend any or all of the scheduled services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Trevino Funeral Home. The family has indicated that flower arrangements may be sent for those unable to attend in person.

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