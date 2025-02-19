Fueled by protests, city officials hosts second DCP listening session

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Corpus Christi residents voiced strong concerns over the city's drought plan during a listening session at City Hall. Many called attention to the unequal water distribution between industries and everyday residents.

At the meeting, residents stood one by one, demanding that city leaders address the disparity. This listening session was fueled by protesters.

Last week, disruptors were removed from City Hall after demanding changes to industrial water use, city leaders took to closed door meeting with council members before announcing this latest listening session. Protesters, including members of the group For the Greater Good, have argued that the city’s current drought plan unfairly favors large industries.

"They talk about water like it’s a renewable resource, but it’s not," Isabel Araiza, spokesperson for For the Greater Good said.

The group, along with two others, recently sent a letter to city officials demanding policy changes. They are calling for an end to the current 31-cent per 1,000 gallons fee that industries pay to bypass drought surcharges. Instead, they seek stricter water usage regulations starting with the biggest industrial users.

Laramie Fain, a protester, emphasized the power of the working class. "Power comes from the bottom up. Just a reminder that the working class has the power," Fain said.

District 2 Councilmember Sylvia Campos echoed the concerns, stating that those who use more water should be required to pay more.

"The more you use, the more you pay—that’s the only way to cut back for both residents and corporations," Campos said.

Drew Molly, the CEO of Corpus Christi Water, acknowledged the public outcry and noted that recent changes to the drought plan reflect some of these concerns. Updates include allowing hand-watering for food gardens, drip irrigation, and pool maintenance. However, for many protesters, these adjustments do not go far enough.

Campos remained hopeful, stating that, "We need to continue the momentum, we need the public on our side and we can enact real change."

