Neighbors removed from Corpus Christi City Council meeting during DCP discussion

Fireworks and confusion at the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 as the council considered the drought contingency plan.

Neighbors removed during City Council during discussion on drought contingency plan

“It was pretty much a circus last night," District 3 City Councilman Eric Cantu said.

It was the second reading for the plan, which expired two years ago.

Some city councilors, wanting to delay the vote two weeks, said that the process had been rushed, while others wanted the plan approved to provide relief for some local business owners.

“It was just too short of a notice," he said. "They’re throwing this plan at us at 6:00 at night, which this should have been on the agenda right after public comment.”

Confusion about what the council was voting on and an eruption from the audience resulted in multiple people being removed from the council chambers as the last item on the agenda was tackled.

“We weren’t getting anywhere," District 2 City Councilman Sylvia Campos said. "So, it was like you know, I’m done. We’re done.”

Ultimately, four members of the council walked out: Eric Cantu, Gil Hernandez, Carolyn Vaughn and Sylvia Campos.

Due to this, the council was unable to vote on the motion to approve the plan, but hope they can address this issue once and for all.

“We believe that it’s unfair," Campos said. "We believe that we need to, again, go back to the water usage. Each class should be limited to water that we agree on that is fair for them and for everybody."

Council members that we spoke to are hoping to address this issue once again in a council meeting in the next two weeks.

