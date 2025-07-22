Corpus Christi International Airport to offer non-stop flights to Denver

A new Frontier Airlines flight is taking off from Corpus Christi this October—offering nonstop service to Denver.

The flight leaves late Thursday and returns Sunday, with a travel time of about two and a half hours.

Right now, around 130 people fly out of Corpus every day to Denver, often connecting through other cities. In total, about 63,000 travelers a year go between the two cities—so leaders say this new route fills a real demand.

The flight is supported in part by a federal grant for small community air service, covering $400,000 of what the airline says it needs to make the route work.

Frontier is asking for $1.2 million in revenue guarantees overall. The remaining funds will come from local Type B sales tax revenues and the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

Leaders hope the new route helps keep more travelers flying local—and gives Corpus Christi International Airport momentum for future growth.

