Free Thanksgiving dinners, events in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, communities across the Coastal Bend are coming together to create events for those in need or who don’t have a place to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving events offering food for the community:

In honor of Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Church Unlimited will host its annual Turkey and Coat giveaway at the Westside Missions from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Turkeys and coats will be distributed. Church Unlimited Westside Missions is at 3701 Mueller St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78408.

Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center is hosting its Mobile Food Distribution on Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration began Nov. 17, so call 361-825-3600 for more information. Organizers say participants should stay in their vehicles after opening their trunks and stay off their cell phones during the distribution line. Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center is located at 2021 Agnes St.

82nd Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Pick-Up Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sokol Gym, located at 5502 Kostoryz. Organizers said vehicles may begin lining up at 11 a.m. and that cell phones should be kept in the distribution line. You must open your trunk or window before entering the distribution line and stay in your vehicle at all times. Volunteer cooks will prepare 500 plates for a traditional Turkey Leg Feast. Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact event staff. Meal prepping will begin Thursday at 4 a.m. on Thursday, the 26th, by the staff of Sokol gym and volunteers.



Church of Hope's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. This year, they will give away 600 turkeys and the first 500 families will also receive a bag of groceries. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out. For safety precautions, the event is a drive-thru in the parking lot, and walk-ups will not be permitted. Organizers ask that you please follow all directions/signs to enter the rear of the parking lot. Vehicles will not be allowed to line up before 12:00 p.m. 1 turkey per family/residence will be distributed and 2 turkeys maximum per vehicle. Please bring identification or proof of address. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive a turkey. The giveaway begins at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 22 and will be open until supplies run out at Church of Hope ( located at 13024 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410). For more info, call 361-241-2472.

Thomas J. Henry's Turkey voucher giveaway runs Nov. 16 through Nov. 20. The 5-day event will take place at the new Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, located at 1102 Ocean Drive, from Sunday, November 16th, through Thursday, November 20th. Distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, or until vouchers are all given away. Each day, 1,000 vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Multiple distribution lanes will ensure the event runs smoothly for attendees. Organizers say no registration is required. The turkey vouchers are valid only at H-E-B, located at 3033 S. Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78415, and can be redeemed from November 16th through November 30th.



Herman and Herman have two free turkey giveaway events on Sunday, Nov. 23 — one in Corpus Christi and one in Alice, Texas! We’re helping local families enjoy a warm holiday meal — one turkey at a time. Each car will receive one free frozen turkey, courtesy of Herrman & Herrman. The time and location of the events will be announced at Herrman & Herrman Turkey Giveaway Event in Alice and Corpus Christi -

St. Frances Caring for the Community Foundation is hosting a meet-and-greet with Bobby Pulido and a drive-thru turkey giveaway. It starts at 5 p.m. at Mi Casa Home Health Agency, located at 701 N. Texas Blvd., Alice, TX 78332.

Ebenezer Worship Center will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. Enjoy a warm meal, worship music, and prayer. Please RSVP with a text to (361) 444-8205.



8th Annual Dream Team, REALTORS Turkey Giveaway. Limited supply on a first-come, first-served basis; please limit one voucher per household. The distribution will be located at 410 S. Commercial St., Aransas Pass, TX 78336.

7th Annual T&A's Auto Service will host its 2024 Thanksgiving Day gathering, serving free turkey plates, including all the fixings. The event will take place at T&A's, located at 602 S. Staples St., beginning at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until they run out.

