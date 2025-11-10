Thomas J. Henry set to help 6,000 families with weeklong turkey voucher giveaway

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, attorney Thomas J. Henry announced an expanded version of his traditional Turkey Giveaway, distributing 6,000 turkey vouchers to families in need across the Corpus Christi area.

The initiative comes at a critical time for Texas families facing financial hardship due to the temporary government shutdown that has halted SNAP benefits.

The 5-day event will take place at the new Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, located at 1102 Ocean Drive, from Sunday, November 16th, through Thursday, November 20th. Distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, or until vouchers are all given away.

Each day will feature 1,000 vouchers distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, except on Sunday, which will offer 2,000 vouchers. Multiple distribution lanes will ensure the event runs smoothly for attendees. Organizers say no registration is required.

"We're honored to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years," said Thomas J. Henry. "Thanksgiving is a time to come together and share gratitude, and we hope this small gesture helps make the holiday season a little brighter for local families."

The turkey vouchers are valid only at H-E-B, located at 3033 S. Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78415, and can be redeemed from November 16th through November 30th.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Dates: November 16-20, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. daily (while supplies last)

Location: Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, 1102 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Voucher Redemption: H-E-B, 3033 S. Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78415 (November 16-30)

