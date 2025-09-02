Free meals for blood donors at Nolan's Restaurants this September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nolan's Restaurants and the Coastal Bend Blood Center are teaming up this September to help save lives and reward local blood donors with a delicious Chicken Fried Steak Meal from any of the three Nolan's Restaurant locations.

During the month of September, every blood donor will receive a free Chicken Fried Steak Meal voucher, complete with a choice of fries or mashed potatoes, courtesy of Nolan's Restaurants. To kick off the month-long partnership, Nolan's three restaurant locations will host blood drives on Friday, September 6th to bring awareness to the urgent need for blood donations and help celebrate the lifesaving impact donors make in the Coastal Bend community.

After donating, donors will be able to grab a delicious Chicken Fried Steak meal with the voucher they receive after donating blood.

However, the stakes are even higher for the Blood Center's platelet donors. Donors who roll up their sleeves for platelet donations twice during September will also receive a $25 Nolan's Restaurant Gift Card, compliments of the Coastal Bend Blood Center, in addition to their Chicken Fried Steak Meal voucher.

"Partnerships like this with Nolan's Restaurants allow us to thank our donors in a special way, while reminding the community just how critical blood donations are for our local hospitals and patients," Michelle Mathis said.

Mathis is a Donor Recruiter at Coastal Bend Blood Center.

Every drop of blood has the power to save a life and every meal from Nolan's is a "thank you." This September, donors can turn generosity into action and receive a delicious meal for it.

