Four candidates compete for Corpus Christi City Council District 2's open seat in November 2026 election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four candidates are vying for the seat: Jen Allende, Isabel Araiza, Laura Flores Commons, and Selena Guerra. The district spans shoreline and Bay Area neighborhoods toward areas near Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, according to candidates and local reports.

KRIS 6

Water security dominates the race

Water remains the defining issue for District 2 voters and for Corpus Christi as a whole. A July 2026 poll of likely November voters found that 76% named water as one of the top two problems facing the city — far outranking crime, streets, housing costs, or other concerns. Nearly 81% disapproved of the City Council's overall performance, with water management central to that dissatisfaction.

The region has endured prolonged drought that pushed reservoir levels to critically low points earlier in 2026. Spring rains and floodwater delayed a projected Level 1 water emergency — when demand would outpace supply — until around fall 2028, but officials and candidates emphasize the reprieve is temporary. Residents have faced water restrictions and, at times, taste-and-odor problems in tap water linked to organics in source reservoirs.

The controversial Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant has become a flashpoint in local politics. City Council twice rejected contracts to advance the project in 2025 and 2026, citing costs, environmental concerns, capacity questions, and the plant's proximity to historically Black and Hispanic neighborhoods such as Hillcrest. Supporters argue the plant is essential for long-term water supply and economic stability, while opponents say it primarily serves industrial expansion while residents bear conservation burdens. A new council may revisit the project.

Also on the November ballot is Proposition B, known as the Fair Water Amendment. Backed by a citizen petition with nearly 13,000 signatures, it seeks to end exemptions that allow large industrial users to avoid drought surcharges and conservation requirements that apply to households. Proponents argue industry uses the vast majority of the city's water yet has paid a limited share of related costs; critics raise legal and practical concerns.

Candidates in District 2 have addressed water diversification, industrial accountability, conservation, and related infrastructure such as reclaimed-water projects that redirect treated effluent for industrial cooling to free up potable supplies.

Streets, sidewalks, and neighborhood infrastructure

Broken streets and sidewalks rank high among day-to-day frustrations for District 2 residents. Voters have repeatedly called for repairs to residential roads, sidewalks, and related drainage.

City leaders have discussed tighter public-works budgets for 2027, the potential return of a street user fee, and a sidewalk pilot program that would repair one block per district as a starting point. Drainage improvements along corridors such as Everhart Road have shown success in reducing flooding for businesses and drivers, but broader residential needs persist. Candidates across the field have listed street and sidewalk repairs as priorities, alongside better parks and public spaces.

Animal care, public safety, and quality of life

Stray animals and under-resourced animal care services appear frequently in candidate platforms and resident feedback. Araiza's platform explicitly calls for addressing the stray animal problem alongside improved access to city services. Flores Commons has highlighted animal care initiatives in public discussions.

Public safety staffing shortages and community policing also surface as concerns. Candidates with family ties to first responders or backgrounds in advocacy emphasize fully funding police and fire departments while improving neighborhood-level engagement.

Parks, libraries, senior centers, pools, and recreation programs form another cluster of issues. Residents and candidates point to limited capacity at recreation centers, closed or seasonal pools, and the need to protect and expand these resources rather than cut them. Affordable housing waitlists and the cost of living for lower- and middle-income families further shape quality-of-life debates.

Election context

District 2's open seat is part of a broader City Council shake-up, with multiple seats contested and high anti-incumbent sentiment reflected in recent polling. The candidates bring varied backgrounds: Araiza is a sociology professor and longtime water activist; Flores Commons is a realtor and multi-commission veteran; Allende is a business owner and community advocate; and Guerra is a healthcare management professional.

Their platforms converge on fixing streets, securing water, supporting public safety, and strengthening neighborhood services, while differing on approaches to industry, desalination, and budget priorities.

The November election offers District 2 voters the opportunity to choose representation focused on longstanding neighborhood and citywide pressures, with water reliability, safer and better-maintained streets, animal control, and accessible public amenities among the practical concerns most likely to shape daily life and ballot decisions.

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