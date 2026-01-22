Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales found not guilty

A Nueces County jury has found a former Uvalde resource officer Adrian Gonzales not guilty of 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment.

Gonzales was among the first officers to respond to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. He was charged after being accused of failing to act and not following his training.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File) FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting remains ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.



The verdict came in late Wednesday night after seven hours of deliberation. The announcement of the verdict left several family members of the school shooting victims in tears.

The verdict brings this 12-day trial to an end.

