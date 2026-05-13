Former students remember beloved Corpus Christi teacher Robert Parks and his lasting impact

Thousands of students passed through Robert Parks' classroom over his 33-year career as a history teacher in Corpus Christi, and the memories, stories, trips and photographs he created with them left a mark that outlasted his time at the front of the room.

Parks taught at Tom Browne Middle School and Carroll High School before retiring in 2006. He was known for teacher-led trips to Europe and Washington, D.C., a yellow convertible Mustang, and a passion for bringing history to life that his former students say was impossible to forget.

Robert Parks

Former student Rachel Neff-Rupp said Parks outshone the official guides on a trip to the nation's capital.

"Everywhere we went in the Capitol, he was better than the museum person who took us around, and he was the one who told us all about the history and once again brought the Capitol to life for us," Neff-Rupp said.

Robert Parks, Coastal Bend historian and beloved educator, dies at 76

Former student Justin McComb said Parks' dedication went beyond a paycheck.

"You know I think he was one of those teachers who sure he got paid to show up and teach the kids but I think he ought of done it for free," McComb said.

Robert Parks

Former student Amanda Crane said Parks' influence extended well beyond the classroom and across the Atlantic.

"I've traveled a lot through Europe, lived there for a while and he was definitely inspiring in getting me to go out there," Crane said.

Robert Parks

In retirement, Parks continued his love of travel, frequently visiting the Texas Hill Country to see wildflowers with his late wife, Duellen Parks, who passed away last year in October.

Robert Parks

Former student Julia Diersing was with Parks in his final days, helping to transition him back to MD Anderson from Shreveport, Louisiana, after lung cancer was found to have spread throughout his body.

Parks also contributed to KRIS 6, creating weekly Coastal Bend history segments after digital producer Shane Rackley reached out and invited him to participate. The segments earned an education award from the City of Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6

His life and legacy are now a permanent part of the Coastal Bend history he loved so deeply.

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