Food truck owners move to permanent location with hopes of a growing downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Loli’s Streatery has roamed the streets of downtown Corpus Christi for a few years. Their unique Tex-Mex menu has gained popularity as one of the best food trucks according to an annual survey by The Bend Magazine. Most notably, the asada corn bowls have become a crowd favorite.

“A lot of the ingredients and a lot of the recipes are from our family members. We have a grandmother her name was Loli, well that was her nickname. So, that's why we named the truck Loli's Streatery. But she was always in the kitchen, she was always cooking, she was always baking and she was just so good at it," Loli's Streatery co-owner Sabrina Lozano said.

Lozano, along with her sister and co-owner Sarah Flores have dreamed of having a restaurant since they started serving out of their truck. On Tuesday, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 committed $17,000 to help with the renovation of 601 N. Water St. It's the location of their restaurant Streat Corner Kitchen by Loli’s.

“Mostly everything that we do is downtown. So, we just felt that our home was downtown,” Lozano said.

“What we really liked about this spot is this hotel is going to be gorgeous we’ve seen the pictures and the renderings. This space is going to be awesome. We really wanted to be a central downtown location,” Flores said.

They’ll be the second food truck operators to land a brick-and-mortar location downtown after Marty McPies opened their restaurant earlier this year.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot more different foodies. People that followed the food truck, it’s something special, something different from a traditional restaurant,” Marty McPies owner Martin Flores said.

“We’re always looking to grow the culinary options in the downtown area. It’s something that really defines a downtown is how many unique places are there to eat," Downtown Management District executive director Alyssa Barrera Mason said.

The recent investments in downtown has given Lozano and Flores hope of what their restaurant can be. It was a contributing factor to why they chose that location for their restaurant. It helps that they are near Cassidy's Irish Pub and Bar Under the Sun, two businesses they've worked with in the past.

Projects in the works include Hotel Arya, Homewood Suites Hotel, Thirsty’sRestaurant and Bar, and Community Grocery.

“We have 19 projects currently in development with the projects that were approved today (Tuesday) that are currently underway. We had 18 new businesses open last year and 12 so far this year so," Barrera Mason said.

Streat Corner Kitchen by Loli’s hopes to open in the spring.

