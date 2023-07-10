Demolition begins to make way for new downtown hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another major project in downtown Corpus Christi is set to begin. Fences have gone up around the property at 301 to 309 N. Chapparal St. across from Executive Surf Club.

That is the future site of a Homewood Suites 126 room hotel. Downtown Corpus Christi confirms that demolition of the building is getting set to begin. Inside the hotel will be a rooftop bar, Topgolf Swing Suitesand more amenities.

This was one of five new downtown projects announced in March, thanks to back of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3.

Downtown Corpus Christi Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason said the additions downtown of a new restaurant, taproom and luxury bar should help out with hotel occupancy.

“Our downtown hotels produce almost a quarter of the entire city’s hotel occupancy tax, in less than one square mile of our city," Mason said. "So, when you think about what that means for the economic power for downtown, as a tourist destination, it’s very significant. And, we are definitely under-built when it comes to hotel rooms.”

Demolition should take about two months and construction on the hotel will begin soon after. Mason adds that roads around the demolition will not be closed.

Downtown Corpus Christi is working with nearby businesses if their parking will be affected.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.