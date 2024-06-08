Marty McPies Pizza crash lands at new permanent location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A beloved Corpus Christi food truck has upped their game and now has a brick and mortar homebase.

Marty McPies, which has operated as a popular food truck for the last three years, had its grand opening on Friday, June 7 for their now permanent location.

Owner Martin Flores made sure to give a shoutout to other local businesses that supported him over the years.

"(Thank you to) all the businesses downtown....so you know, its just support from everyone downtown. It's been really great," he said.

Marty McPies is now located at 300 Shoreline Blvd. Go welcome them to the neighborhood!

