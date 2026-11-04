Flu cases more than five times higher in Corpus Christi-Nueces County than last year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flu season is off to an early start this year, and local health officials say cases are already more than five times higher than during the same period last year.

According to the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, 391 flu cases were reported during the first three weeks of October 2026, compared to just 74 cases during the same period in 2025.

Dr. Anita Kurian, director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, says a changing flu strain could be behind the increase.

"The earlier increase in flu activity this season seems to be driven by the variant, H1N1 strain that is circulating," Kurian said.

What symptoms should you watch for?

Meanwhile, Dr. Juan Ramirez, a physician at Corpus Christi Medical Center, says he has seen flu cases as early as late July.

While symptoms can vary depending on a person's age, common signs of the flu include body aches, a runny nose, coughing, congestion, a sore throat and headaches.

Many people recover at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications.

However, Ramirez warns that babies, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing serious complications.

He says recognizing warning signs and seeking treatment early can make a significant difference.

"If you keep having the body aches that are very, strong that you are not eating. And you are getting dehydrated because of that... and you are feeling very tired and weak, this is the time to come," Ramirez said.

Other warning signs include decreased urination, severe weakness and confusion, particularly among older adults.

Ramirez emphasized that seeking medical attention early is especially important for those at higher risk of complications, since certain flu treatments work best when started within the first 48 hours of symptoms.

Could flu cases increase during the holidays?

With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, health officials say increased travel and indoor family gatherings could lead to another spike in flu cases.

Although Kurian says there is no cause for alarm just yet, she encourages residents to take precautions, especially when gathering with vulnerable family members.

"The good news is that the vaccine seem to be recognizing this new variant of H1N1 and seem to be the best tool we have in our toolbox to protect against serious illnesses," Kurian said.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated ahead of the holidays because it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to build up protection against the virus.

Residents are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick to avoid spreading the virus.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District offers flu vaccinations at its clinic at 1702 Horne Road in Corpus Christi and at its satellite clinic in Robstown for eligible residents.

The district also publishes weekly flu surveillance reports on its website, allowing residents to track flu activity throughout the season.