Work on West Laguna Madre Bridge starts after weather delays

Maintenance work on the West Laguna Madre Bridge on the JFK Causeway will require lane closures on two days this week and next.

The right lane and shoulder of westbound Park Road 22 will close Thursday, June 18, and Monday, June 22. Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

The West Laguna Madre Bridge is where Park Road 22 leaves the mainland in Flour Bluff.

The exit ramp to Waldon Road will also close both days. Westbound drivers may use the Flour Bluff Drive exit, which is the next available exit.

The scheduled work will not affect any other lanes on the JFK Causeway, and no closures are scheduled on weekends. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

Motorists are urged to plan for possible delays, allow extra travel time, reduce speed in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment.

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