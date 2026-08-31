A local business donation is giving one lucky person the chance to drive away in a vintage truck while supporting band students in the process.

The FBISD Hornet Band Boosters are raffling off a classic 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck, with only 500 tickets available at $150 each.

Win a classic 1952 Chevy truck for $150 and support local band students

Sally Bales said the truck is already road-ready.

"We got in it this morning, turned it on, purred like a kitten, and drove it right here."

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When Sunset Ridge RV Resort heard about the band's funding needs, Bales said, they stepped up to make the raffle possible.

"All of the gross profits are going to be benefiting the booster organization, and then that is where we fill in the gaps for the band."

The drawing is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Hornet Stadium after the homecoming football game. However, at least 300 tickets must be sold for the drawing to take place. If that threshold is not met, all ticket buyers will receive a full refund and the raffle will start over.

Even those uninterested in owning the truck have a reason to buy in, Bales said.

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"Even if you don't want the truck, donating 150 dollars to a ticket... you can support the band by buying a ticket."

Runner-up prizes include a Yeti cooler, car detailing services, and a vehicle jump starter.

With only 500 tickets available, the odds could be as good as 1 in 300 if the minimum threshold is met.

Ticket information is available on the FBISD Hornet Band Boosters Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Sunset Ridge RV Resort.

FB Band Boosters

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